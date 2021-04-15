Teen who detonated explosive at Newaygo school in March charged

Charles E. Ramirez, The Detroit News
·1 min read

Apr. 15—A teen who detonated an explosive device March 8 at a western Michigan high school has been charged, officials said Thursday.

The 16-year-old boy has been charged as a juvenile with possession of a Molotov cocktail or similar device and possessing a weapon in a weapon-free zone, Newaygo County Prosecutor Worth Stay said in a statement.

A preliminary hearing for the teen was held Wednesday and the 27th District Court's Family Division in White Cloud will set future hearing dates, Stay said.

According to authorities, the 16-year-old took a homemade explosive to Newaygo High School and accidentally detonated it in a classroom. The school is located in Newaygo, which is 35 miles north of Grand Rapids.

Officials said the teen lost both thumbs in the incident. Four other students and a teacher sustained minor injuries in the blast.

Investigators searched the teen's home following the incident and found an array of explosive devices and materials, according to authorities.

After the search, the teen's 34-year-old father — David Robert Daniel Saylor Sr. — was arrested and charged with possession of a Molotov cocktail, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and habitual offender-second offense notice. A judge set his bond at $100,000.

On Monday, a federal grand jury indictment against Saylor was unsealed in the Southern Division of the Western District of the U.S. District Court in Michigan. In the indictment, federal officials accuse him of possessing unregistered explosive devices and a stolen Beretta model ARX 160 .22.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

