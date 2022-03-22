Teen died experimenting with drugs at friend’s house, Missouri cops say. Two charged

Months after a 13-year-old was found dead at a friend’s house in Missouri, police say two adult men have been charged with endangering the welfare of two children.

Police were called to the Washington home on Sunday, Aug. 29 and told that the boy was unresponsive, according to a March 22 Facebook post. When officers arrived, they found Zackary A. Foster dead in an upstairs bedroom.

Detectives said Zackary was spending the night at his 12-year-old friend’s home when the boys found and experimented with drugs in the home.

Zackary died of a drug overdose, KSDK reported.

The 12-year-old boy and his 7-year-old sister were brought into protective custody, police say. The siblings also were taken to a hospital and evaluated.

Three adults who live in the home — a 62-year-old man, 59-year-old man and 46-year-old woman — were arrested on drug-related charges, police say, and later released.

But on March 15, police say they learned new charges had been filed against the two men. They were both charged with endangering the welfare of a child-first-degree death of Zackary and endangering the welfare of a child-first-degree serious physical injury to another child in the home.

One of the men was arrested that same day at his home in Washington, police say, and the other was arrested at a St. Charles County home on March 21.

They have both been booked into county detention centers, police say, and are each being held on a $250,000 bond.

The men are not being named by McClatchy News to protect the identity of the children who were at the home.

Police say additional charges may be issued in connection to the teen’s death.

Washington is about 50 miles west of St. Louis.

