Teen died Saturday after shooting, police say

Oct. 17—A 14-year-old boy has died after being shot in the torso on Saturday, police said.

Kaimani Andre Dove was taken to Frederick Health Hospital Saturday morning, where he was pronounced dead, Frederick Police Department said in a news release on Monday.

The shooting happened inside an apartment at 90 Waverley Drive, police said. Police are conducting a death investigation.

Police found Dove inside an apartment with a gunshot wound to his torso, said Lt. Jonathan Holler, commander of the agency's Criminal Investigations Division.

Holler said in an interview on Monday that police believe other people saw or heard what happened. Part of the investigation is trying to determine what it is witnesses might have seen or heard, Holler said.

Police haven't yet ruled out any circumstances of death, he said.

Holler would not say if a firearm was recovered at the scene, citing the ongoing investigation.

Police responded at around 10:38 a.m. Saturday to a report of a shooting, the press release says.

Police rendered first aid, including CPR, until EMS arrived at the scene to take Dove to the hospital, Holler said.

Based on the initial investigation, Holler said, officers quickly determined the shooting was an isolated incident and that there was no threat to the community.

Police have not released additional details about the circumstances of the shooting.

