Teen who died in Springfield shooting ID'd

Mar. 23—The identity of a Springfield teen who died after a triple shooting late Saturday was released Tuesday.

Melvin Belle, 16, was rushed to Springfield Regional Medical Center shortly after being shot. He died from his wounds about 1 a.m. Sunday. Two other teens involved in the shooting were taken to the same hospital, but they survived, police said. Their names have not been released, and their conditions are unknown at this time.

The shootings occurred just before midnight Saturday at an event center located in the 1900 block of South Yellow Springs Street, according to a police report.

When police arrived at the scene, they found the three victims with gunshot wounds, the report said.

Belle and another teen were reportedly taken to Springfield's hospital by a personal vehicle. The third victim was transported by medics, and later transferred to Miami Valley Hospital by Mobile Intensive Care Unit.

Belle's grandfather — also named Melvin Belle — and his wife raised the teen from the time he was a baby. He was a "loveable" kid, the elder Belle said.

"When he got to know you, he was outgoing," the elder Belle said of his grandson. "You would have loved him."

The younger Belle was a junior at Springfield High School and a middle linebacker for the Springfield Wildcats football team. He was among the eldest of his several siblings, and his grandfather described him as "overprotective" of his younger brothers and sisters.

A person who called 911 after the incident told police that he witnessed the shooting from across the street. He said he saw a boy wearing a gray hoodie, white sneakers and dark jeans running from the area with a gun, according to 911 call records. The caller added that he he heard several gunshots in the area.

No charges have been filed in relation to the shooting.