Teen dies, 13 injured in shooting at 'unauthorized concert' in South Carolina

A 14-year-old girl died and 13 others were injured in a shooting at what police describe as an "unauthorized concert" on Saturday in North Charleston, South Carolina.

North Charleston Police officers responded to reports of a shooting around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday after a fight broke out at an "unannounced and unauthorized concert event within the neighborhood," North Charleston Police Department Deputy Chief Scott Deckard said.

An unauthorized concert in North Charleston, S.C., on May 22, 2021, was the screen of a shooting that killed one teen and left 14 injured. (North Charleston Police Department)

The fight took place near the stage before the shooting took place, Deckard said.

Fourteen people had been injured in the shooting, including the unidentified 14-year-old who died from her injuries, Deckard said.

Some victims of the shooting were initially treated on scene and then transported to nearby hospitals, Deckard added. Additional victims were later discovered at other hospitals, according to NBC News affiliate Count On News 2.

He said there is currently no information on a suspect, and the incident in being investigated.