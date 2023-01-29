Teen dies, 2 injured in fiery car crash by 14-year-old driver in East El Paso

A stolen car driven by a 14-year-old boy crashed in a high-speed, fiery wreck that killed another teenager late Saturday night in far East El Paso, police officials said.

A 17-year-old boy, who was a passenger, died in the burning car crash at 10:43 p.m. in the 11700 block of Pebble Hills Boulevard near Montwood Middle School, police said.

The 14-year-old driver and a 13-year-old girl were also injured, suffered serious burns and were flown to the Lubbock burn center for treatment, police said in a news statement.

All three teens are El Paso residents, police said. Names have not been disclosed.

Investigators with the Special Traffic Investigations Unit determined that the car, a silver 2007 Chevrolet Impala, had been reported stolen days earlier, officials said.

The investigation found that the 14-year-old boy was allegedly driving the car at a high speed westbound on Pebble Hills when he lost control, police said. The car hit a decorative boulder in the center median, causing it to roll before hitting a light pole and ending up on its roof as the car burst into flames.

When officers first arrived, they found the 17-year-old boy dead inside the burning car. The driver and the girl, who had been in the back seat, had left the scene, police said.

Investigators "learned that the two teens had managed to get out of the burning car and were picked up by someone and fled the scene," a police news release stated.

The boy and the girl were later found at a hotel on Gateway East Boulevard. The teens both had serious burns and were taken to a hospital before being flown to the regional burn center in Lubbock, authorities said.

An investigation continues into the deadly crash. According to Police Department figures, there have been nine traffic-related deaths in El Paso this year compared with six at this time last year.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: El Paso teen dies, 2 injured in fiery car crash by 14-year-old driver