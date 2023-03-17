Teen dies after accidental shooting inside Orange County home, deputies say

Deputies in Orange County are investigating after a teenager was shot and killed inside of a home early Friday.

Deputies said they responded to a home on White Heron Drive around 12:05 a.m. after reports of a shooting.

Officials said a 17-year-old was found shot inside of a home.

The teen was taken to a hospital where they died, deputies said.

Investigators said it appears that this was an accidental shooting and all parties remained on scene.

The investigation is ongoing and no other details were released by law enforcement.

