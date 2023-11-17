Teen dies after accused drunk driver topples light pole onto her, Texas family says

A 17-year-old girl walking home from school died days after a crash involving an accused drunk driver, her Texas family said.

Police in Deer Park said Leland Smith, 55, was driving a Ford F-150 at 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 14 when he veered off the road and struck a light pole.

The light pole toppled onto Marissa Burke, who was walking home from Deer Park High School, family said in a GoFundMe.

She was treated at the scene and taken to a hospital, where family said she died Friday morning.

“Marissa was a beautiful young lady with a wonderful sense of humor (and) was always full of life and love for her friends and family,” the GoFundMe said. “She was very mature and intelligent for her age, oftentimes seeing the world with adult eyes. She had a very bright future ahead of her.”

One of her siblings, Justin Burke, commented on Marissa’s goofy personality and her ability to make everyone smile.

“Her love for drawing would always wow me with her talent and passion,” he said in a Facebook post.

Police said Wednesday that Smith was found to be impaired, and he was charged with intoxication assault. Additional charges were being considered.

Court records obtained by KHOU show Smith has been charged with driving under the influence three times. In 2009, he received a two-year jail sentence, the station reported.

Deer Park is an eastern suburb of Houston.

