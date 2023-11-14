Teen dies, another arrested after group attacks men, woman in Mount Vernon

Mount Vernon police arrested a 15-year-old in connection with an attack against three men and one woman, that left one teen dead, on Saturday.

The department said officers were sent to the 4700 block of Mount Baker Loop around 3 a.m.

Through investigation, officers found out several juveniles went into a home armed with weapons and were looking for someone.

There was a fight between those living at the house and the juveniles.

A 16-year-old man from Burlington, who was part of the group of juveniles, was severely injured. He was taken to Skagit Valley Hospital where he later died.

Another 15-year-old man from Mount Vernon, who was also part of the group, was taken into custody. He was booked into the Skagit County Juvenile Detention for burglary and assault.

Those living in the house, all from Mount Vernon, had non-life-threatening injuries. An 18-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman were treated and released from United General Hospital.

A 23-year-old man was treated and released from Skagit Valley Hospital. A 42-year-old man was treated at the scene by the Mount Vernon Fire Department.

Officers recovered weapons at the scene as evidence.

The department said this is not believed to be a random act of violence and that the group knew one or more of the people living in the home.

Detectives are currently investigating.

If you witnessed the incident or have any information, call the 24-hour dispatch information number (360) 428-3211, or during business hours call Mount Vernon Police at (360) 336-6271.