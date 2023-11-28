Teen dies after apparent fall aboard Royal Caribbean's Allure of the Seas cruise ship, TMZ reports

ORLANDO, Fla. - A passenger was gravely injured aboard Royal Caribbean's Allure of the Seas cruise ship – and later died at the hospital, according to the cruise line and those aboard the ship.

The cruise ship is based out of Port Canaveral in Florida and frequently sails to the Bahamas and Western Caribbean.

"We are saddened to learn of the passing of a guest and our hearts go out to the family. Out of respect for them, we won’t provide any further comment," Royal Caribbean said in a statement on Tuesday to FOX 35.

Royal Caribbean did not elaborate on the age of the person who died nor the circumstances of how they were injured or how they died.

TMZ reports, citing passengers, that it was a 16-year-old who died after apparently falling from the balcony onto the deck, though it was not clear if the fall was accidental or not. FOX 35 cannot independently confirm that report.

A passenger told FOX 35 that during the early morning hours there was an announcement asking passengers to donate blood. Photos shared with FOX 35 showed yellow tape blocking part of an interior balcony, as well as barriers and what appeared to be a tent blocking an area of the cruise ship's deck.