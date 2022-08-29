Teen dies after becoming 'unresponsive' at the youth detention center Saturday

Aug. 29—A 16-year-old girl passed away after "she became unresponsive" at Dalton's Elbert Shaw Youth Detention Center early Saturday morning, according to Whitfield County Coroner Greg Bates.

Bates said the girl was taken by ambulance to Hamilton Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

In a statement Monday, Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice Commissioner Tyrone Oliver said the girl was brought to the detention center Friday evening by the Gilmer County Sheriff's Office "for detainment."

Oliver said she "began experiencing an adverse reaction from what (detention center) staff learned wan an illegal substance she ingested before her admittance into our facility."

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating, and the girl's body was taken to the state crime lab for an autopsy.

Officials said that because she was a juvenile they cannot release her name.

"We are all saddened by the passing of this youth here at (the Department of Juvenile Justice)," said Oliver. "We send our deepest condolences to the youth's family and our Dalton detention center staff."