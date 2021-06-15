Teen dies after being found shot on Brookline sidewalk

Jun. 15—A boy died after being found shot in Pittsburgh's Brookline neighborhood late Monday night, police said.

Officers responded to reports of multiple shots fired in the 1100 block of Creedmoor Avenue around 11 p.m.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Christian Redinger, 15.

Police said he was not breathing when found on the sidewalk. He was taken to an unidentified hospital, where he later died.

Detectives processed evidence at the scene.

No arrests had been made.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@triblive.com or via Twitter .