Teen dies after being pinned under capsized inflatable raft on river, Arizona cops say

A teenager died after being thrown from an inflatable raft on a river and becoming trapped underneath, Arizona police said.

Witnesses report seeing the 14-year-old California girl riding on an inflatable tube being pulled by a personal watercraft on the Colorado River on Tuesday, June 20, police said. The raft then flipped, throwing the girl into the water, the Bullhead City Police Department said in a Facebook post.

The personal watercraft also overturned, police said.

Emergency crews responded to rescue the girl, who was “pinned underneath” the raft, police said.

She was given CPR before being taken to a hospital where she later died, according to police. Officers in the post did not identify the teen, who was from Downey, about 15 miles southeast of Los Angeles.

Police said they do not believe impairment or negligence contributed to the incident. The personal watercraft “operator was experienced,” and the teen had on a life vest.

The drowning is under investigation, police said.

Bullhead City is about 230 miles northwest of Phoenix.

