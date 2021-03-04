Teen dies after being shot by classmate at Arkansas school

Peter Martinez
·1 min read

A 15-year-old boy who was shot Monday morning at Watson Chapel Junior High School in Arkansas has died, Pulaski County Coroner's Office, CBS affiliate KTHV-TV reports. The Watson Chapel School District also announced the death of the student, citing his mother's Facebook page.

The suspected gunman, a fellow classmate who is also 15, was arrested a short time after the shooting, police said. The incident took place inside Watson Chapel Junior High School as students switched classes around 10 a.m., Pine Bluff Police Chief Kelvin Sergeant said Monday.

The suspect is being held on a first-degree battery charge in Monday's shooting and a judge set bond at $1 million, according to KTHV. The charges are expected to be updated following the death of the victim.

A Facebook post from the school district said that the shooting was an "isolated incident."

Police said the Arkansas Department of Corrections dog squad found the suspect hiding behind a house near the school. At the time, police described the shooting as a "targeted incident" and said that a motive is under investigation.

The Associated Press said Monday was scheduled to be Watson Chapel's first day back for on-site learning after several weeks of weather-related issues closed the school. Pine Bluff is located some 44 miles south of Little Rock.

Police at the scene of a shooting at Watson Chapel Junior High School in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, on Monday, March 1, 2021. / Credit: CBS affiliate KTHV
Police at the scene of a shooting at Watson Chapel Junior High School in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, on Monday, March 1, 2021. / Credit: CBS affiliate KTHV

