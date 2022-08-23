Teen dies after being shot at memorial for homicide victim on East Side

A teenager has died after being shot while at the memorial site for another homicide victim who had been killed days earlier.

Sincere Moore, 19, of the East Side, was found shot around 9:30 p.m. Thursday in the front yard of a home on the 1000 block of South Ashburton Road, also on the East Side.

Columbus police said Moore was sitting next to a memorial for 21-year-old Lavarr Madison, of the East Side, who was shot and killed in that location on Aug. 15. An unknown person walked up to Moore and shot him multiple times.

Moore was rushed to an area hospital, where he died at 6:21 p.m. Sunday.

Police have not identified a suspect in Moore's killing, but on Monday did announce a warrant had been issued for the person accused of killing Madison.

Jaizon Lamarr Reid, 17, has been charged with a delinquency count of murder in Franklin County Juvenile Court in connection with Madison's death. Reid is the 11th juvenile to be charged with murder in juvenile court in 2022.

Anyone with information about Reid's location or Moore's homicide is asked to call detectives at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

Warrant filed for man in connection with South Side homicide

Columbus police have also filed a warrant for the arrest of a man who is wanted for murder in connection with a fatal shooting on the city's South Side.

Dashawn Hicks, 39, who lives on the South Side, has been charged with murder in Franklin County Municipal Court. Hicks is accused of shooting and killing 33-year-old Stephon Moore, also of the South Side, during a July 25 argument.

According to police, Hicks and Moore were arguing around 7:40 p.m. on July 25 outside a home on the 1300 block of Lockbourne Road. Moore was rushed to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center where he died.

Anyone with information about Hicks' whereabouts is asked to call police at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS.

