Teen dies after being shot multiple times in Charlotte apartment community, CMPD says

A teen has died after being shot repeatedly in a northeast Charlotte apartment community, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The victim was identified as 18-year-old Daishawn Bessent, CMPD said in a news release.

It happened around 10 p.m. Monday, June 27, in the 6000 block of Bennettsville Lane in the Grayson Apartment Homes, CMPD said. The area is near the intersection of W. Sugar Creek and Mallard Creek roads.

“Upon arrival, officers discovered a victim with multiple gunshot wounds,” CMPD said.

“Medic transported the victim to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and the victim was later pronounced deceased.”

Investigators have not said if there is a suspect in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the CMPD Homicide Unit at 704-432-TIPS, or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.