Teen dies after being shot in Raleigh

A teenager was shot on Monday evening along New Hope Road in Raleigh.

Just after 6 p.m., a 17-year-old boy was shot on the 5100 block of New Hope Road in northwest Raleigh. First responders transported the teen to a local hospital.

On Tuesday, Raleigh police announced that he died from his injuries. His death is currently being investigated as a homicide.

Due to the victim’s age, police have not released his name.

Anyone who believes they may have information to assist the investigation is asked to visit Crimestoppers at www.p3tips.com/89 for anonymous reporting options or call 919-996-1193.