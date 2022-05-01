Teen dies after falling off cliff in Santa Barbara college town

A man died after he fell from a cliff in Isla Vista late Friday night, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Emergency personnel were dispatched at approximately 11:40 p.m. for a report of a cliff fall in the 6600 block of Del Playa, County Fire Capt. Daniel Bertucelli said Saturday.

Firefighters attempted the resuscitate the victim, but were not successful, Bertucelli added.

The name and hometown of the reportedly 18-year-old man killed in the fall will be released after family members have been notified, he said.

Law enforcement officers were investigating the circumstances leading up to the fall.

Additional details were not immediately available.

