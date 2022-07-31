17-year-old killed, 4 hurt in stabbings on Wisconsin river

·1 min read

SOMERSET, Wis. (AP) — A Minnesota teenager died and four other people were critically wounded after being stabbed while tubing down a Wisconsin river, authorities said.

St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson the victims and suspect, a 52-year-old Minnesota man, were all on the Apple River when the attack happened Saturday afternoon. Knudson said investigators were working to determine what led to the stabbings and whether the victims and suspect knew each other. They were tubing with two different groups that included about 20 people.

“We don’t know yet who was connected to who, who knew each other or what precipitated it,” Knudson said.

The knife attack happened on a difficult-to-access section of the river near the town of Somerset, Wisconsin, which is about 35 miles (56 kilometers) east of Minneapolis. The suspect was arrested about an hour and a half later while getting off the river downstream.

“Thank goodness a witness had taken a photo of him,” Knudson told the Minneapolis Star Tribune. “Another witness located him at the exit of the tubing area, where he was taken into custody.”

A 17-year-old boy from Minnesota died. Two of the other victims were flown to a hospital in St. Paul, Minnesota, and two others were taken there by ambulance. All four surviving victims — a woman and three men all believed to be in their 20s — were in critical condition.

The names of the victims and the suspect were not immediately released, but St. Croix County jail records show a 52-year-old man was being held without bond on suspicion of first-degree homicide, four counts of aggravated battery and four counts of mayhem.

Recommended Stories

  • Funeral services set for Rochester police officer killed in line of duty

    "To his family, he will always be the absolute best man that ever existed."

  • North Carolina Man Falls From Small Plane Making Emergency Landing; Incident Under Investigation

    The body of a co-pilot who got off an aircraft mid-flight during an emergency landing near Raleigh, North Carolina, has been recovered, police said.

  • California firefighters now battling two major wildfires in the state

    California’s governor has declared a state of emergency for another fast-moving wildfire in the state. The McKinney fire started on Friday in the Klamath National Forest and exploded in size the next day.

  • Man shot after two men attempted to rob him, Atlanta police still searching for suspects

    Atlanta police are investigating a shooting and attempted robbery that happened early Saturday morning.

  • S.Africa's ANC retains rule that officials must step down if charged - president

    JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday said the ruling party African National Congress (ANC) had decided to retain its rule that anyone charged with corruption or other crimes must step down while they are being investigated. Members of an ANC faction loyal to former President Jacob Zuma - who is being investigated for corruption but denies wrongdoing - wanted the rule scrapped, arguing that it was being used to persecute political opponents with trumped up charges. Ramaphosa was speaking at the conclusion of a three-day national policy conference which brought together ANC delegates nationally for the first time in five years.

  • American veterans captured in Ukraine sent to prison, family says

    Alex Drueke and Andy Huynh are believed to be the first Americans captured while fighting against Russian forces.

  • Maserati Joy Ride Turns Into 45 Minute Police Chase

    Who knew a Maserati would be so good at this?

  • Heat, wind threaten to whip up growing Western wildfires

    Major wildfires in California and Montana grew substantially as firefighters protected remote communities on Sunday as hot, windy weather across the tinder-dry U.S. West created the potential for even more spread. The McKinney Fire was burning out of control in Northern California’s Klamath National Forest as erratic lightning storms swept through the region just south of the Oregon state line, said U.S. Forest Service spokesperson Adrienne Freeman. A second, smaller fire just to the west that was sparked by dry lightning Saturday threatened the tiny town of Seiad, Freeman said.

  • Climate change is making flooding worse: 3 reasons the world is seeing more record-breaking deluges and flash floods

    Fast-moving floodwater obliterated sections of major roads through Yellowstone National Park in 2022. Jacob W. Frank/National Park ServiceHeavy rainfall turned into dangerous flooding in rugged Appalachia in late July, sweeping away homes and killing at least 25 people, Kentucky’s governor announced. The destruction followed flooding a few weeks earlier in the mountains of Virginia and Tennessee. In June, flooding hit mountains in the Western U.S., where rain combined with melting snow can be pa

  • Navajo Code Talker Samuel Sandoval dies; 3 left from group

    Samuel Sandoval, one of the last remaining Navajo Code Talkers who transmitted messages in World War II using a code based on their native language, has died. Sandoval died late Friday at a hospital in Shiprock, New Mexico, his wife, Malula told The Associated Press on Saturday. Hundreds of Navajos were recruited from the vast Navajo Nation to serve as Code Talkers with the U.S. Marine Corps.

  • Meghan Markle Reportedly Swears By This Versatile $9 Staple That Customers Say is ‘The Only Soap You Need’

    It’s the little things that make us feel like a princess. Whether it be an effective lip balm or a new keratin hair treatment, it’s important to feel like royalty. And if you’re itching to feel like a royal, maybe it’s time to look into some Royal-approved products — specifically from the Duchess of Sussex […]

  • Letters to the Editor: How the climate bill will finally kill off gas-burning cars

    Tax credits for electric vehicle purchases will hasten the end of gas-engine sales, leaving the existing dirty cars on the road to age out in a few decades.

  • Carnival, Royal Caribbean and more drop pre-cruise testing after CDC ended its COVID-19 program

    Following the end of the CDC's COVID-19 cruise ship program, cruise lines are changing their protocols.

  • Manchin declines to say if he'd back Biden in 2024; hopeful Sinema okays deficit and climate deal

    On ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday, West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin again declined to speculate about backing President Joe Biden in 2024 and said he was hopeful fellow Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema will come on board with a deficit reduction, climate and energy bill he negotiated. Manchin’s new spending deal, brokered with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, would close corporate tax loopholes and levy a 15% corporate minimum tax, invest billions in clean energy and reducing emissions, lower prescription drug costs via Medicare and expand health care subsidies. In an interview with "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl, Manchin touted the package's provisions -- which will need to earn the support of all 50 votes in the Democratic caucus given widespread Republican opposition.

  • EPD: School board member 'had knowledge' of drug trafficking

    Local school board member and restaurateur Amy Word was arrested in the early morning hours Saturday.

  • Gang Leaders Convicted in Shocking Murder of Boy Dragged From Bronx Deli

    NEW YORK — Two top leaders of the Trinitarios gang were found guilty of murder Friday for ordering a deadly attack on a 15-year-old boy who was dragged out of a Bronx deli four years ago and hacked to death with knives and a machete. The depraved details of the killing were captured on video, rattling New York City like few other crimes. The young victim, Lesandro Guzman-Feliz, had begged the store’s clerk to let him hide behind the counter after trying to outrun his attackers. It had been a cas

  • Black Man Goes Viral For Keeping His Cool After Being Called The N-Word at a Dallas Dillards

    One Texas Dillards employee will be waking up on the unemployment line come Monday after being fired for calling a Black man the n-word. And while news like this rarely shocks any of us anymore, the talking-to the racist received in response just might. The Black man, who has not been identified, was shopping with his 10-year-old son in the Dallas department store and was overheard being called a f—ing ni—. Another unidentified individual captured the aftermath on camera as the father can be see

  • Host parent sexually assaulted foreign exchange student. Prosecutor ‘sickened’ by crime

    Instead of bringing home happy memories, the teen returned to her country with the trauma of being abused in the U.S.

  • Joint police operation leads to 14 arrests including 7 children, officials say

    The oldest adult was 36 years old, and the youngest juvenile was 10 years old.

  • Florida Man Arrested For Beating Wife Before Being Shot By Stepson

    A Florida man whom authorities say was shot by his stepson was arrested on intimate partner violence charges upon his release from a hospital. William Zimmerman, 53, was taken into custody Tuesday and charged with battery, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. His arrest follows his discharge from a Miami hospital, where he had been treated for injuries following a shooting in June. Authorities say Zimmerman’s 25-year-old stepson, whose name was not disclosed, shot Zimmerman in self-d