Teen dies from injuries after fight at basketball game, Leavenworth police say

Leavenworth police were seeking a 19-year-old suspect Wednesday in connection with the killing of an 18-year-old high school senior who died in the hospital late Tuesday night.

On Monday, officers were dispatched to a basketball gym in downtown Leavenworth near Sixth and Shawnee streets concerning a disturbance and fight that left 18-year-old Eric Miller critically injured, Police Chief Pat Kitchens said. Miller was taken to the hospital and died around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators learned from witnesses that tensions rose during a basketball game that led to a physical altercation. As a result, Kitchens said, they were led to one 19-year-old suspect actively being sought by police.

Kitchens said the department presented its case to Leavenworth County prosecutors on Wednesday afternoon to determine criminal charges. He said Miller’s killing was a tragedy and police are asking the suspect to surrender to police.

On Facebook, the Leavenworth Football Booster Club said Miller played as #22 on the Pioneers football team, saying they were sharing the news of his death with “heavy hearts and deep sadness.”

Leavenworth police are asking that any witnesses, including those who may have video recordings, contact investigators through the department at 913-651-2260.