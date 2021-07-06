Teen dies after jumping from moving car during argument with mom, Texas sheriff says

A teen arguing with her mom jumped from a moving car onto a Texas interstate, and another vehicle fatally hit her, officials say.

The girl was in a “disturbance” with her mother on Interstate 45 north of Houston when she leaped out of the car Monday night, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. Another vehicle hit her and drove away, the sheriff said.

The girl, who was about 15 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A sheriff’s office official said another driver following the mom and daughter swerved to avoid hitting her, KTRK reported.

Harris County sheriff’s Deputy Thomas Gilliland told the New York Post the girl’s mom is cooperating in the investigation and their reason for arguing remained unclear Tuesday.

“We need to find that person and find out what happened,” Gilliland told the New York Post. “Maybe they didn’t realize, but once they did strike (the girl), they should’ve realized it was a body and not debris or something.”

