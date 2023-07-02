Teen dies, man wounded in hand after shooting Saturday in east Wichita

Wichita police are investigating a shooting Saturday evening that killed a 17-year-old and seriously injured a 21-year-old man.

Neither of the men’s identities have been released by police.

Officers responded to a shooting call around 6:30 p.m. in the 900 block of N. Glendale. The 17-year-old was found unconscious and not breathing. He had been shot several times in his upper body, Wichita police spokesperson Juan Rebolledo said in news release.

Police performed life-saving efforts until EMS arrived but the man died at the scene, Rebolledo said.

While police remained on scene of the call, a 21-year-old man arrived to a hospital. He had been shot in his hand, according to the release.

He was treated, released and taken into custody by police for further questioning.

“Detectives learned that the 17-year-old and the 21-year-old had an encounter before multiple shots,” the release said. “Detectives are still working to fully determine the circumstances leading up to the shooting.”

Anyone with information regarding the case is encouraged to call WPD detectives at 316-268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.