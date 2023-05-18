Teen dies in Melbourne shooting; search ongoing for gunman

A 16-year-old boy shot last week in a south Melbourne neighborhood died Wednesday morning, police confirmed Thursday.

Now Melbourne detectives are combing through the city working to locate the possible gunman, who may have targeted the teen.

The shooting was the first of several that took place in Melbourne over the weekend, including another shooting the following night at a vacant house.

“It’s still an active investigation,” Sgt. Ben Slover, spokesperson for the Melbourne police said Thursday of the homicide. The case is the 20th reported homicide of the year for Brevard County.

Melbourne police responded to the shooting which led to the teen's death about 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Cedar Drive.

Callers reported several shots being fired. Officers located the unnamed shooting victim, who suffered a gunshot wound to the head. The teen was transported to Holmes Regional Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition for several days, investigators said. A motive for the shooting was not released.

Melbourne police did not release any suspect information, including age, whether the case could be connected to other recent shootings in Melbourne or Palm Bay, or if there are any concerns of possible retaliation.

On Saturday night, someone fired a volley of shots at a home on Xavier Avenue. Melbourne police would not say if the shooting was connected to the suspect being sought in the teen’s shooting. Police arrived within minutes and blocked off Marshall Avenue to collect evidence. Witnesses told police that they saw a sedan of an unknown color pull up and then fire off several rounds. Witnesses also told officers that at least one person appeared to run after the car, records show.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call Melbourne Police at 321-608-6731.

