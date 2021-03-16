Teen dies after shooting at convenience store, Columbia police say

A teenager is dead and two people have been arrested following a shooting, the Columbia Police Department said Tuesday.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert Monday at a convenience store, police said on Twitter. ShotSpotter is a technology that uses acoustic monitors that can hear a sound like gunfire, and send it’s location to the Columbia Police Department within 45 seconds.

When they arrived to the EZ Spot convenience store in the 3200 block of Farrow Road, officers found a young man had been shot, according to the tweet. That’s near the intersection with West Beltline Boulevard.

The 18-year-old was taken to an area hospital where he died, police said.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office will publicly identify the teen after notifying his family.

Two males have been arrested for their roles in the shooting, police spokeswoman Jennifer Timmons told The State. One was charged with murder and the other is facing a count of accessory after the fact, Timmons said.

Information on a motive for the shooting was not available, but more information is expected to be made available, according to Timmons.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.