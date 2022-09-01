Teen dies after shooting in Lafayette; police search for suspect

A 15-year-old was killed after he was shot during an argument Wednesday night police said.

The boy, who has not been identified, and two others were arguing with someone over drugs, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a news release. During the argument, someone fired a gun and shot the 15-year-old.

Lights on the roof of a police vehicle.

The suspect left before police could arrive, Green said

Lafayette Police officers responded at about 10 p.m. to the shooting, which occurred in the 100 block of Toulouse Drive near Dulles Drive. The officers found the boy, who was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An arrest has not yet been made. Detectives with the criminal investigation division are working the shooting.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Teen killed on Toulouse Drive in Lafayette; police search for suspect