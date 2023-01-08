Teen dies in shooting at Spring Creek Village Apartments Saturday night

A teenager is dead following a shooting late Saturday night in the 8000 block of Veterans Parkway, according to Columbus Police.

Columbus Police responded around 10:26 p.m. to Spring Creek Village Apartments to reports of a shooting, according to a press release.

Columbus Police say Giancarlos Rivera, age 17, was found lying on the ground with a gunshot wound and efforts to resuscitate Rivera by EMS were unsuccessful.

Police say Rivera was pronounced dead at 11:15 p.m. by Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.

CPD is asking that anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact Corporal Sherman Hayes at 706-225-4268 or shayes@columbusga.org. Anyone with information can also contact the Homicide Unit at 706-225-3161.