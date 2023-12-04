As teen domestic violence cases increase, Osceola funds shelter pledging to tackle

Osceola County Commissioners on Monday approved granting a domestic violence nonprofit shelter $160,000 as need for its services grow, particularly for teenagers.

The funding through September 2024 will help the organization increase educational programs for middle- and high-school aged children about teen dating violence and facilitate four 10-week classes for domestic violence awareness, records show.

Help Now of Osceola provides legal services, a 24-hour-crisis hotline, counseling and a 52-bed shelter to over 10,000 people every year, according to a video released by the nonprofit last month to celebrate its 40th anniversary.

Danicka Ransom, a board member of Help Now of Osceola, said a video about domestic violence prevention for youth released by the nonprofit has resulted in significant change.

“I think that when people think about domestic violence you always think that it’s always maybe a husband and wife, you know, older adults,” said Ransom, who is also the county’s housing and community services assistant. “But what I’ve learned and seen over the last decade is it really goes all the way down to grade level.”

Help Now of Osceola has seen a rise in the number of clients it provides shelter for and requested funding to keep up with demand, county meeting records show.

In 2020, Help Now of Osceola provided shelter for 285 people. In 2021, there was a slight dip to 228 people but by 2022, the number increased to 284 people, nearly tying with 2020, according to data from Guidestar.

Newly elected chairperson Cheryl Grieb noted that the organization had not received funding in recent years from the commission. She’s hoping the county will help the shelter with a longer-term solution in the future.

“It’s tremendous,” said Grieb. “The need has grown and, as we all know, expenses have grown and we really haven’t seen an increase in funding for them in several years.”

Grieb said donations are especially important as the holidays approach.

The nonprofit is looking for monetary donations or clothing items, which can be dropped off at its outreach center in downtown Kissimmee.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, please visit helpnowshelter.org or call 407-847-8562.