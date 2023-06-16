Teen dragged from speeding car and hospitalized in fight over vape pen, Michigan cops say

A teenager is in critical condition after a vape sale gone wrong, Michigan police said.

Two groups of teenagers came together near a rural intersection in Tyrone Township on June 15, according to a news release from the Kent County Sheriff’s Office.

While some of them were standing near a vehicle, an argument ensued over the purchase of a vape pen, police said.

A 17-year-old boy was then dragged by the vehicle while it sped away from the area, the police said.

First responders found the boy seriously injured in the roadway.

The boy, a resident of Kent City, was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition, according to the release.

“The vehicle fled the scene, but was later located by investigators,” police said. “All involved are teens aged 15 to 17-years-old and are known to each other.”

The incident remains under investigation, and a finalized report will be sent to the county prosecutor’s office.

Tyrone Township is located about 60 miles northwest of Detroit.

