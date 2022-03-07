Teen dragged by thief’s car after gaming console sale goes wrong, Virginia cops say

A Virginia teenager tried to sell his gaming console — but the deal quickly went awry in a Walmart parking lot.

On March 5, the 17-year-old boy met with a potential buyer for his gaming console in the parking lot of a Walmart store in Midlothian, about 15 miles west of Richmond, according to the Chesterfield County Police Department.

The seller approached the prospective buyer’s vehicle, who asked him to see the gaming system, police told McClatchy News.

When the teen held it up, the man grabbed it and started to drive away — but the seller did not let go that easily, authorities said.

The 17-year-old grabbed the car and held on as the vehicle traveled through the parking lot until the man finally came to a stop, police said.

The teen finally let go as the car drove away, and police said he was not injured.

Police say they are still investigating the reported larceny.

