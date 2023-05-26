Teen draws 55-year prison sentence in woman's Evansville gas station death

An Evansville teen was sentenced to 55 years in prison on Friday following his conviction in a deadly hit-and-run collision and automobile theft.

Mateo Rodriguez, 17, fatally struck 33-year-old Megan Schaefer in the parking lot of an Evansville gas station in April 2022, and was found guilty by a jury earlier this month following a two-day trial.

Rodriguez was found guilty on six counts:

Involuntary manslaughter, a Level 5 felony

Felony murder

Robbery, a Level 2 felony

Two counts of leaving the scene of an accident, a Level 4 felony

Auto theft, a Level 6 felony

Throughout the trial, prosecutors and Rodriguez agreed on many of the key facts of the case. The primary issue for jurors to decide was whether Rodriguez intended to kill Schaefer, or had knowledge he would kill her, as he attempted to flee the Conoco gas station at 1921 E. Franklin St.

Surveillance footage played during the trial showed Rodriguez and another male standing in the gas station parking lot prior to the incident. Rodriguez testified he walked to the gas station and asked a stranger to purchase Black and Mild cigars for him.

He said he had no intention of stealing a car when he first went to the store.

The video footage showed a white Honda Civic pull into the parking lot, and while its driver was inside the Conoco gas station, Rodriguez is seen entering the vehicle through the driver's side door. Rodriguez said the vehicle had been left unlocked with its engine running.

At Friday's sentencing hearing, deputy prosecutor Heath Tuley cited Rodriguez's actions as "particularly heinous" and that Rodriguez "displayed a lack of remorse for his actions." Prosecutor Diana Moers said Rodriguez "mocked" the victim in the case in jailhouse statements, saying that if Schaefer wanted to play a superwoman (by blocking his exit), then she would get hurt.

