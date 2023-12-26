Teen driver accused in deadly Christmas Eve crash facing multiple charges

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland teen driver accused of killing her passenger in a crash in the overnight hours of Christmas Eve laughed during the field sobriety tests, according to a probable cause document.

The driver, identified by police as 18-year-old Eleice G. Muldoon, was arrested and faces charges of negligent homicide, second-degree manslaughter, DUII, reckless driving and second-degree criminal mischief.

Police say the passenger, 18-year-old McKenzie Libro, died after being ejected from the car that crashed at the intersection of North Columbia Boulevard and North Oregonian Avenue just before 1 a.m. on Dec. 24.

Speed and impairment are believed to have played a role in the crash, according to investigators.

PPB’s probable cause document stated Muldoon “would jump between thoughts talking about where she was coming from and looking for her friend … [and] had rapid mood swings, from being visibly sad and upset to being emotionless.”

As officers were performing field sobriety tests, an officer noted in the probable cause document that Muldoon “laughed several times during the [horizontal gaze nystagmus] test despite having been told minutes before her passenger was deceased.”

Investigators noted they saw “a plate type object in the roadway next to her vehicle which contained printed marijuana patterning … observed a small tube on the passengers [sic] floorboard which I recognized to be packaging for marijuana products.”

A marijuana vape pen was found in Muldoon’s pants, according to police. Muldoon told the officer “that she was holding the vape pen for her friend McKenzie,” the probable cause document stated.

Surveillance video from nearby showed the car Muldoon was driving was potentially driving more than twice the posted speed limit of 40 mph, police said.

Portland police say this crash, along with three other deadly crashes over the Christmas holiday, are now among the 71 traffic-related fatal crashes in Portland this year.

