Teen driver accused of running down retired police chief thought he’d get ‘slap on the wrist’

The teen driver accused of intentionally running down a retired police officer in Las Vegas didn’t think he’d face serious consequences for the fatal hit-and-run, according to new video.

Jesus Ayala is accused of plowing a stolen Hyundai Elantra into former California police chief Andreas Probst while Ayala’s friend, 16-year-old Jzamir Keys, recorded the deadly crash. Probst was riding his bike in the area of Tenaya Way and Centennial Parkway when he was hit from behind on the night of Aug. 14. The impact was enough to send him hurtling over the hood and into the windshield of the vehicle, which sped off immediately after the collision.

Probst was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Ayala was taken into custody shortly after the incident, but he did not believe he’d be staying there for long. In an expletive-laden rant, the teen told officers he wouldn’t get anything but a “slap on the wrist” for his alleged crimes, bodycam footage shows.

“You think this juvenile [expletive] is gonna do some [expletive]? I’ll be out in 30 days, I’ll bet you,” Ayala told the cops, according to KLAS.

Officers had not yet mentioned a hit-and-run to Ayala at that point, sources told they outlet, who noted Ayala was being booked for a warrant and obstructing a peace officer at the time. The teen is now being held at Clark County Detention Center without bail on 18 counts, including murder, attempted murder and larceny.

Keys has also been arrested on murder charges. On Tuesday, authorities announced he too was in custody, adding that they were able to locate him after video of the hit-and-run surfaced online. Police said he can be heard encouraging his friend to hit Probst in the clip, and then laughing as the car begins to accelerate.

The teens have also been linked to two more hit-and-run incidents on the same day, the first occurring just before dawn when the teenagers struck a 72-year-old bicyclist before driving off and then later crashing into a Toyota Corolla.

On Thursday, both suspects made their initial appearance in Las Vegas Justice Court, where they will face their charges as adults. Neither entered a plea and their cases are being handled separately.