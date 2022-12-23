Teen driver arrested in crash that killed girl at Selma intersection, police say

Selma police have arrested an 18-year-old man suspected of a fatally hitting a girl with a vehicle at a Selma intersection earlier this month.

Officers arrested Gabriel Basulto of Selma on Thursday, police said.

Officers responded to a vehicle collision at 8:20 a.m. Dec. 8, near the intersection of Floral Avenue and Wright Street. They found a girl with significant injuries. She was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where she died on Dec. 15.

The victim’s was identified Thursday by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office as Briseida Mariscal, 17, of Selma.

She passed away on her 17th birthday, the coroner’s office confirmed.

Basulto remained on scene and cooperated with officers. Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in the collision.

He was booked into Fresno County jail and charged with vehicular manslaughter, failure to yield right of way to pedestrian and unsafe turning motion, police said.