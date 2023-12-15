Teen driver charged in crash that killed classmate near their Charlotte high school

Police on Friday charged a 17-year-old driver in the Dec. 7 crash that killed a 15-year-old classmate near their Charlotte high school.

Allisson Manrique Mejia, a Garinger High School sophomore, died at the hospital three days after the wreck, The Charlotte Observer previously reported.

Allisson and three classmates were in a 2010 Mazda 3 that was allegedly speeding and went airborne before flipping off Shamrock Avenue in east Charlotte about a half-mile from the school, police said.

Only the driver had a seat belt on, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release.

On Friday, CMPD Eastway Division officers arrested the driver on charges of misdemeanor death by vehicle, speeding and no operator’s license.

Police urged anyone who saw or has information about the crash to call CMPD Detective Justin Kupfer at 704-432-2169, extension 1, or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tips line at 704-334-1600. Anonymous tips also can be left at Charlotte Crime Stoppers.com.