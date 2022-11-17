Teen driver charged with DUI after crash with Raleigh police officer

A juvenile driver will be charged after a wreck Wednesday night sent a Raleigh police officer to the hospital.

Police responded to the three-vehicle wreck involving a Raleigh Police Department vehicle in east Raleigh just before 10 p.m. The accident happened on Poole Road near Donald Ross Drive.

The juvenile, a male, collided head-on with the police vehicle, police said.

He will be charged with driving while intoxicated, driving without a license, not wearing a seatbelt, reckless driving and having expired tags, in addition to a felony charge of serious injury by vehicle, the Raleigh Police Department told The News & Observer.

Police do not release the identities of juveniles charged in crimes.

Both the officer and the juvenile did not have life-threatening injuries, police said.

