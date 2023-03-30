Teen driver to be charged after leading police on high-speed pursuit in Centre County

A Maryland teenager is set to be charged after leading state police at Rockview on a high-speed pursuit that ended when he crashed into a creek in rural Centre County.

A trooper stopped the 16-year-old about 2:15 a.m. Sunday along Interstate 99 in Huston Township, police wrote in a statement Thursday. It was not clear why the trooper stopped the teen.

He fled in the southbound lanes of I-99 and eventually crashed into the creek that runs alongside Reese Hollow Road, police wrote. No injuries were reported, police wrote, though the teen was transported to UPMC Altoona for evaluation.

State police at Rockview were involved in five pursuits between January 2020 and December, data from the department’s dashboard showed. Each involved an injury, including one that was deadly.