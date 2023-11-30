Teen driver in crash that killed Yonkers cop no longer facing criminal charge

One month after it started, the criminal case against a teenager charged in last year's crash that killed Yonkers police Sgt. Frank Gualdino has ended.

Assistant District Attorney Nadine Nagler on Wednesday told Westchester County Judge Helen Blackwood that, despite the teen's "egregious conduct", prosecutors were not able to argue that sufficient circumstances existed to keep the case in criminal court.

Blackwood immediately sealed the records and transferred the case from the youth part of criminal court to Family Court, where the teenager could be adjudged a juvenile delinquent.

A photo of Yonkers Police Sgt. Frank Gualdino, provided by the Yonkers Police Department. Gualdino, a 24-year veteran of the department, was killed Dec. 1, 2022, in a crash on Tuckahoe Road.

The court appearance came two days before the one-year Dec. 1 anniversary of the crash that killed Gualdino on Tuckahoe Road. The 24-year veteran, a supervisor in the traffic unit, was on-duty and heading to check on a post when the teenager sped eastbound in his father's BMW, crossed the double-yellow line and smashed into Gualdino's car and a Westchester Bee-Line bus.

The boy, who turned 17 this month, had only a learner's permit. He was indicted in late October on a charge of criminally negligent homicide, a low-level felony.

Under the state's Raise the Age law, 16- and 17-year-olds charged with serious felonies automatically remain in criminal court if certain aggravating factors like the use of a weapon are involved.

But absent those, prosecutors can only keep a felony from being transfered to Family Court if they identify "extraordinary circumstances". That could include heinous behavior or prior criminal activity but is not specifically defined in the 2017 legislation.

Gualdino was posthumously promoted to detective sergeant.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: No criminal charges for teen driver in crash that killed Yonkers NY cop