Teen driver crashes into Lacey home, killing pug inside

A teen driver that went off-road and crashed into a house in Lacey, struck and killed the homeowner’s dog inside, according to the Lacey Police Department.

At about 7:53 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a report of a crash into a home in the 4600 block of 66th Avenue Southeast.

Police said the 18-year-old man from Granite Falls was driving south on Rainier Road when he drove off the road.

He continued driving along the Capitol City Golf Club for a few blocks until he drove through a fence and into the house.

The pug was inside the home, where it was struck by the car and killed.

No people inside the home were injured.

Police said no drugs or alcohol were involved and no arrests were expected.

The man was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.