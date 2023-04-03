Teen driver didn’t stop after hitting 70-year-old women on street, Georgia police say

A 17-year-old is facing charges following a hit-and-run crash that left two women “critically injured,” police in Georgia say.

It happened just before 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 1, according to the Roswell Police Department. A passerby called police after spotting the two injured pedestrians in the roadway.

Officers arrived to find the women, both in their 70s, with serious injuries, officers wrote in a news release. Investigators learned they were walking down the street when they were struck by a passing car.

The driver kept going without trying to render aid, or calling 911, according to police.

“Crash evidence left at the scene, combined with license plate readers in the area, enabled investigators to quickly identify the involved suspect vehicle, a white 1996 Honda Civic,” the release states. Officers later tracked down the driver in Gwinnett County, where he was arrested.

The teen was charged with two counts of hit and run, two counts of serious injury by vehicle, driver failure to exercise due care and driving while unlicensed, police said. He remained in jail without bond as of April 3, online records show.

The victims’ conditions weren’t known as of Monday, April 3.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing.

Roswell is about 20 miles north of downtown Atlanta.

