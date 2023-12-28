Teen driver ejected from car during rollover crash in Hingham

A teen driver is expected to be okay after she was ejected from her vehicle during a rollover crash in Hingham Wednesday night.

Hingham police officers responded to George Washington Boulevard in front of the Hingham District Courthouse to find a 2010 Hyundai Sonata lying on its roof with the 17-year-old girl lying in the road.

She was transported to South Shore Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, Hingham police say.

The driver was alone in the car and no other vehicles were hit.

An initial investigation determined that the Hyundai was speeding north when it abruptly swerved over the center line into the oncoming lanes. The car then continued across the two opposite lanes and over the sidewalk where it collided into a large rock and trees.

Police say she was not wearing her seatbelt during the crash and it was clicked into the latched position behind the driver’s seat.

The driver was issued a citation for negligent operation, a marked lanes violation, speeding and a seat belt violation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW