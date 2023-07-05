Teen driver was high when he caused crash that killed Gwinnett father of 6, police say

A popular limo driver died in a crash involving a driver charged with driving under the influence of drugs, but the victim’s family is pushing for tougher consequences for the second driver more than a week later.

Brian Coles, 57, died last Sunday evening along Ronald Regan Parkway in Gwinnett County in a two-vehicle crash, according to Gwinnett County Police. The father of six was with his wife heading home from a graduation party and they were 20 minutes from home when the crash happened.

A police report indicates a second driver, 18-year-old Mohammed Sami, was driving behind Coles when the crash happened just before midnight on June 25. The collision caused both vehicles to roll over near Bethesda Church Road. Speed and drugs are being investigated as a factor, according to the report.

Sami and his 19-year-old passenger had minor injuries, according to police. Coles’ wife survived, but Coles died at the scene.

“My father didn’t deserve this,” said Brian Coles II, his son. “I just want justice for my daddy.”

Police haven’t charged anyone with vehicular homicide, or any charges related to the actual crash. Coles’ family says they’re outraged more charges haven’t been filed.

“A stupid act took an innocent man’s life,” said Matthew Payton, Coles’ youngest child. “What drug is worth someone’s life?”

“We will never see our dad again from their recklessness,” said daughter Brishanna Coles.

The officer who wrote the report cited “conflicting statements” as to why he could not determine fault.

Sami was arrested at the scene but bonded out the same day after posting an $11,000 bond, according to jail records.

“Justice hasn’t come for this family,” said L. Chris Stewart, an attorney with Stewart Miller Simmons Trial Attorneys who is representing the family.

Stewart says Coles was his longtime driver and that he was one of the most popular limousine drivers in Metro Atlanta.

“He wasn’t just a driver,” Stewart said, “he was a friend.”

Coles is being remembered as a loving father and entrepreneur who always knew how to make time for his six children.

“He taught me to love and show love to anyone, no matter what,” said daughter Rosly Maquinana, “but also to make sure to take care of our mom.”

His children say that they always had their dad when times got hard, but now with times at their hardest, they need him the most.

“We can’t call him like, ‘How do we do this?’” said daughter Donna Payton-Williams, “because they took him from us because they decided to be selfish.”

Family members are raising money online for medical expenses for their mother and funeral expenses for their father.

