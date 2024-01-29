Teen driver injured in single-vehicle crash near Murdock, Minnesota

Jan. 29—MURDOCK

— A 17-year-old male from Murdock suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a single-vehicle crash reported Sunday.

According to a Minnesota State Patrol

accident report,

the 17-year-old was driving a 2011 Cadillac Escalade westbound on U.S. Highway 12, when the vehicle lost control and left the roadway near the intersection of 120th Avenue Southeast near Murdock.

According to the report, the vehicle rolled multiple times before coming to a rest in the ditch.

The teen, who was not named in the report, was transported to CentraCare — Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar.

In an email to the West Central Tribune, Sgt Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol said the teen suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He also stated the male was wearing a seat belt and alcohol is not a factor in the crash.

Road conditions were dry at the time of the accident reported at 12:17 a.m. Sunday.

Grabow said the crash remains under investigation.