Teen driver killed in Amherst crash

Aug. 24—A juvenile was killed when the car they were driving hit a tree in Amherst Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Boston Post and Cricket Corner roads, Amherst police said in a release.

Amherst police, firefighters and EMS personnel were called around 2:30 p.m. to a reported crash involving injury to the single occupant, a juvenile driver who was heading north on Boston Post Road at the time of the crash.

The driver was pulled from the vehicle and transported to Southern New Hampshire Medical Center, where they were pronounced deceased a short time later.

Amherst police did not release the name, gender or age of the victim, and only referred to the person as a juvenile.

According to police, preliminary investigation indicates the driver lost control of the vehicle just before it left the roadway and hit a tree in the area of 344 Boston Post Road.

Amherst police said while the crash is under investigation, excessive speed may have contributed to the crash.