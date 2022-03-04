Teen driver pleads innocent in Richland fatal crash that killed 3 friends

The 19-year-old driver in last weekend’s triple-fatal crash is scheduled to go on trial on May 23.

Jennifer Ana Duong appeared in court Thursday for the second time since the high-speed collision in Richland that left three of her friends dead.

Duong pleaded innocent to three counts of vehicular homicide, which include allegations that she was under the influence or drove in a reckless manner.

While the court scheduled her trial in two months, it like will be postponed due to the seriousness of the case and time for the defense to complete its own investigation.

Duong is out of custody after posting bond earlier this week on $250,000.

She was wearing an alcohol-monitoring bracelet during her hearing in Benton County Superior Court.

Her attorney, Shelley Ajax, also told the court that her client will not be driving while the case is pending.

Lianna Victoria Salazar and Daniel Antonio Trejo, both 19, and Andres Esteban Morfin, 20, were killed in the early morning crash on Feb. 27.

Salazar — whose nickname was Pinky — and Morfin — who also went by Andrew — were cousins, and Trejo and Morfin were best friends.

The group had been celebrating Morfin’s birthday and had left a party in Pasco to eat at Denny’s in Richland. They were on their way back to Pasco when Duong started racing another sedan on George Washington Way, court documents said.

Her Acura TL failed to make the curve in the road at Jadwin Avenue and hit a metal light pole, which cut the car in half.

Duong was the lone survivor.

She admitting to drinking a shot of vodka and 1 1/2 beers earlier in the night, and told police her speed was around “50, maybe more,” documents said.