Teen driver was shot ‘all over,’ distraught girlfriend told police | Listen to 911 calls

A teenage couple was driving through Miramar when a passing car unleashed a spray of bullets, newly released 911 calls reveal, killing a boy and injuring his girlfriend.

“Come I’ve been shot, I’ve been shot, come,” the 17-year-old girl yelled after calling 911 Sunday night. “Come, my boyfriend, please. Please come, check my location, please.”

Her boyfriend, Johnnie Henderson, 17, died, but she survived. The two were passing through Miramar from Miami-Dade County, where he lives, when the other car unleashed the gunfire, hitting the couple, according to Tania Rues, a spokesperson for Miramar Police.

Henderson died at Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood. His girlfriend is in stable condition and expected to recover, Rues said.

Newly released 911 calls depict her shock and grief amid the chaotic scene that unfolded on University Drive that night, in front of other drivers. One 911 caller was a mother with kids; another had just gotten off Florida’s Turnpike when the shooting unfolded in front of her. Another appeared to take action and helped the girlfriend out of the car.

“Where’s your boyfriend shot?” the dispatcher asked her Sunday night as she sat next to him.

“I don’t know, all over,” she said. “Please come. Please.”

Their white car was stopped in the middle of the street. The dispatcher asked the girl how many gunshots she heard.

“A lot,” she said. She couldn’t count them.

When the dispatcher asked if she had been shot or just him, she replied, “I don’t know if I’m shot. I just know he’s been shot a lot.”

“Are you okay?” a man shouts in the distance a few minutes later. Then there’s a thumping sound and the sound of someone crying and the call disconnects.

Related Articles

A second caller had just come off the Turnpike and was stopped at a light when she watched the shooting unfold. She said there were two vehicles involved, but when she drove up to the white car, which looked like an Audi, she couldn’t see inside.

A third caller said she and her kids were just coming off the Turnpike when they saw a car start shooting at the white car before speeding off onto the Turnpike.

“I have my kids in the car, I’m right behind the car that got shot right now,” she said. She didn’t want to get out because of her kids.

“We just heard pow pow pow pow pow,” she told the dispatcher. When she peered into the car window, she said someone was inside, slumped over.

Another woman heard the gunfire from her house. She said it sounded like it was semi-automatic, unleashed in three separate rounds.

The final caller was a man who appeared to take action, giving police details about the victims.

“Are you okay?” he could be heard asking. “Are you shot? Step out, step out.”

Police had limited information Tuesday and declined to provide further details, such as where the two were driving from and where they were going. Rues also is not naming the girlfriend or saying anything that would identify her for safety reasons, besides that she was not from Miami-Dade County but went to school there.

“There are a lot of questions that we have for this case,” she said. “And unfortunately we don’t have a clear indication on why this took place.”