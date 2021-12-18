Teen driver of stolen car sentenced for fatal Maplewood crash

Dec. 17—A 16-year-old who pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular homicide in the deaths of two teens in Maplewood was sentenced Thursday to the Red Wing correctional facility.

Alyjah Thomas, 15, of Oakdale, and Marcoz Paramo, 14, of Maplewood, died Sept. 3 when their friend, who was 15 at the time, crashed a stolen vehicle they were passengers in.

A Ramsey County sheriff's deputy tried to pull over the car in the area of North Beebe Road and East Holloway Avenue. When the driver kept going, the deputy followed west on Larpenteur Avenue but lost sight of the car near Clarence Street, according to a statement at the time from the sheriff's office. About three blocks later, the car crashed into a residential yard near Larpenteur Avenue and Chamber Street. The sheriff's office said the incident covered about two miles in two minutes.

The Ramsey County attorney's office charged the teen driver with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide.

He received a juvenile sentence and was ordered to complete programming at Minnesota Correctional Facility-Red Wing, which could take nine to 18 months, depending on his progress, according to Dennis Gerhardstein, county attorney's office spokesman.

As part of extended juvenile jurisdiction, the teen also received a nearly five-year adult sentence that was stayed. He has to remain law abiding and within the terms of his probation until he's 21, or he could be subject to the adult sentence, Gerhardstein said.