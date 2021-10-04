Teen driver strikes Southington man working on lawn, police say

A Southington man was seriously injured while working on his lawn over the weekend when he was struck by a car driven by a juvenile, police said.

The homeowner was curbside, near the intersection of Minthal Drive and College Avenue, when he was hit about 3:10 p.m. Saturday, they said. The man, who police identified as Richard Suiter, was taken to Saint Francis Hospital.

The driver, whom police did not identify, was behind the wheel of a Subaru Forester, headed east. The teen struck Suiter while driving straight on a curve in the road, police said.

The Southington Police Department Accident Investigation Team is investigating to find out why. Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact Officer Tom Atterrato #373 by phone at(860-378-1600, ext. 2373, or by email at tatterrato@southingtonpolice.org.

Christine Dempsey may be reached at cdempsey@courant.com.