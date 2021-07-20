Teen driver tries to ‘go airborne’ in Hickory Hills, killing four teenage passengers after car splits in half

File image: Police is investigating the car crash and have booked the driver under reckless homicide charges (Getty Images)

A 17-year-old teen from Illinois killed four teenagers while trying to “go airborne” over a hill in Hickory Hills, Illinois, as his car crashed into a tree and split in half.

The deadly crash took place on Saturday afternoon at the 89th Street and 86th Avenue of Hickory Hills. The teenager has been charged with reckless homicide, the city police told media outlets in a statement.

“The vehicle, a 2008 Mercedes SUV, was traveling [eastbound on] 89th Street at an extremely high rate of speed, in what we believe was an attempt to go airborne over the crest of the hill at 86th Avenue,” police said in the statement.

“After travelling through the intersection at 86th Avenue, the vehicle did go airborne, as described by a witness,” police said. “The vehicle then struck a large tree on the north side of 89th Street and the vehicle split in half,” they said.

The driver, who is a minor, has not been named. The crash resulted in the death of four victims – all of them teenagers – who were transported to the Christ Medical Centre and pronounced dead. Two of the victims, Omarion Rieves and Nathaniel Phillips, both 17, died at the scene, while Destiny M Giera, 16, and Jemerrio X Rieves, 15, were dead on arrival at the hospital, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Hickory Hills Police are currently investigating a crash on 89th St. and 86th Ct. This is as close as we can get, but that is one car, split in half. Waiting for more information from police chief. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/pZHtQ7yggg — Meredith Barack (@MeredithBarack) July 17, 2021

The car had a total of six individuals inside it during the crash, and two, including the driver were released from the hospital after treatment, police said. Police has launched an investigation into the incident.

“The Hickory Hills Police Department extends our deepest condolences to the families involved,” police said in the statement.

Multiple vigils were set up to mourn the death of the youngsters over the weekend by the residents of the area, including parents of the deceased teens.

