Teen driving stolen car charged with DWI after police chase on I-85

A car stolen out of Bessemer City ended up being involved in a police chase 15 miles away.

Channel 9′s Ken Lemon learned the person accused of leading officers on the chase was a teenager.

It started when a Bessemer City officer saw the stolen car Thursday evening and starting following it. That led to the wild chase that ended almost in Lowell.

A Channel 9 viewer shared video that shows officers with their guns drawn advancing towards the car.

Lemon learned a 17-year-old was at the wheel, and troopers believe he was impaired. They joined the pursuit and performed a PIT maneuver, bumping the car to spin it out of control.

“They got guns out.”

Troopers said the teen, who’s from Bessemer City, was driving dangerously down Interstate 85 while speeding and swerving between lanes. They felt they had to do something to stop him.

The teen racked up a long list of charges, including driving with no license, aggressive driving, speeding to elude arrest and driving while intoxicated.

He is waiting to see a judge.







