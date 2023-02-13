Teen ejected from truck and killed identified by Fresno coroner. Driver accused of DUI

The 16-year-old killed in a suspected drunken driving crash was identified Monday by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office.

The teen was a passenger who was thrown from a truck that rolled in Riverdale about 5:30 a.m. Sunday, the California Highway Patrol said. The coroner’s office said he was Jesus Heriberto Rodriguez of Mexico.

The silver Toyota Tacoma driven by a 25-year-old Bakersfield man was headed west on Elkhorn in the Riverdale area at a high rate of speed when the driver failed to negotiate a curve west of Jameson Avenue and the truck overturned multiple times, according to the CHP.

Rodriguez, who authorities said was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the truck. Emergency personnel arrived and attempted life-saving measures, but were unsuccessful.

Two other men, one 19 and the other 21, had minor injuries and were treated at the scene of the crash, CHP said.

The driver, who also had minor injuries, was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI and manslaughter, CHP said. He’s held in lieu of $63,500 bail, according to jail records.